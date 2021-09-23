BB asks Union Bank to explain Tk 190m missing from its Gulshan branch

An inspection team of Bangladesh Bank on Monday unearthed a mismatch between the preserved cash in the branch’s vault and the actual amount mentioned in the cash register.

It was found by the team that the vault should have a preserved amount of Tk 310 million while it had available cash of Tk 120 million.

Following the incident, the central bank moved to ask for an explanation from the bank management.

Sirajul Islam said if the explanation is not satisfactory, the central bank will take action as per banking rules and regulation.