BB eases accessing foreign loans by foreign companies

But the central bank’s new circular allows both the manufacturing and service companies to take such loans while the foreign-owned trading companies shall not come under this facility.

The central bank also said that such loan may be admissible in convertible foreign currencies maximum for six years from the date of inceptions of manufacturing and or service output activities with options to renew or extend the tenure within the applicable period.

“Borrowing enterprises may pay interest maximum at the rate of 3 percent per annum until further directives,” BB said adding that other relevant instructions regarding transactions shall remain unchanged.