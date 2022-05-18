BERC recommends 57.83pc hike in bulk power tariff

A technical evaluation committee (TEC) of Bangladesh energy regulatory commission (BERC) has recommended a 57.83 per cent hike in bulk power tariff, against 65.57 per cent sought by state-owned Bangladesh power development board (BPDB).

It came up with the recommendation at a public hearing on Wednesday, reports UNB.

However, the participating consumer civil right groups, including representatives from different business bodies, at the hearing vehemently opposed any big rise in power tariff right now when the people are struggling with high inflation caused by high commodity prices.