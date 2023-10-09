IMF help might not come if reserves decline to USD 10b: Rehman Sobhan

He made these remarks at an event titled "Conversation with Professor Rehman Sobhan" organised by the Economic Reporters Forum at its office in Dhaka.

He said inflow of remittance has decreased in the country but it does not mean that the expatriate income actually decreased. Rather the remittance is coming through informal channels such as Hundi. That means, instead of being deposited in the Bangladesh Bank, reserves are being deposited outside the country.

He said this has become convenient for those who launder money abroad.

The noted economist said loan defaults have become the new normal in the country and those who are doing it are identifying themselves as big politicians.