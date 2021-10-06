BRRI dhan75 shows hope of early cultivation of robi crops

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) is going to introduce the BRRI dhan75, which is a short-duration and early maturity variety of Aman rice, in the market.

The variety is expected to create scope of timely cultivation of rabi crops such as wheat, lentil, mustard, maize, and others across the country.

A news release issued on Wednesday said the rice farming systems division of BRRI, has implemented an on-farm experiment with the collaboration of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the field of farmer Liakat Ali at Fulhori village in Jhenaidah district.

United States’ development organisation USAID funded the project title Cereal Systems Initiative for South Asia (CSISA III).