BFIU freezes bank accounts of Shakib Al Hasan, wife
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed the banks and financial institutions to freeze the accounts of ace cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan, his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir and some of their associates.
The BFIU issued the directives to the banks where they have accounts by the end of last month.
Earlier, the BFIU sought bank details of seven individuals, including national cricket team player and former MP Shakib Al Hasan and his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir. The BFIU analysed their bank details and found evidence of unusual transactions. The order to freeze their bank accounts came after that.
It has been learnt that Shakib Al Hasan and others will not be able to transact any money from their accounts for the next 30 days. The duration is likely to extend further.
Shakib Al Hasan is in the USA at the moment. He has been accused in a case in the country. Although he was supposed to join the national team in the Test series against South Africa, he returned to the USA from Dubai at the last moment.