BFIU freezes bank accounts of Shakib Al Hasan, wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed the banks and financial institutions to freeze the accounts of ace cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan, his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir and some of their associates.

The BFIU issued the directives to the banks where they have accounts by the end of last month.

Earlier, the BFIU sought bank details of seven individuals, including national cricket team player and former MP Shakib Al Hasan and his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir. The BFIU analysed their bank details and found evidence of unusual transactions. The order to freeze their bank accounts came after that.