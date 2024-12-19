Russia’s top clothing brand eyes Bangladesh for production shift

Russia’s largest clothing manufacturer, Gloria Jeans, is planning to relocate part of its production capacity abroad due to a labour shortage in the country.

Gloria Jeans, which primarily produces clothing and footwear, is considering Bangladesh as one of the potential destinations for its production.

According to the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, citing Russian media outlet Kommersant, the relocation will mainly impact factories in Russia’s Rostov region. A sewing factory in Salsk has already been shut down, with workers offered opportunities to relocate to other factories.