Economy bleeding, govt not listening to business community: BCI president

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez has said that the country’s economy is hemorrhaging but the government is not paying any heed to the business community.

“We are clamoring, but the government is not listening. They are not caring about the business community”, he said today, Thursday while speaking as the chief guest at the 'Monthly Macroeconomic Insights, September-October 2025' event held at the Policy Research Institute (PRI) office in Banani.

The seminar focused on the economic situation of September–October and was chaired by PRI Chairman Zaidi Sattar.

PRI’s Chief Economist is Ashiqur Rahman.