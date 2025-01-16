BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts Tofail Ahmed, family members
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to freeze the accounts of former commerce minister, Tofail Ahmed, and his family members.
The anti-money laundering agency issued the directive recently to suspend the transactions.
The members include his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law, according to a letter of the BFIU.
Also, the bank accounts operated under the Tofail Ahmed Foundation have been summoned, and all transactions have been suspended for 30 days.