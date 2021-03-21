Container shipment brings can boost export income

In June last year, after a decade, two local vessels began carrying container shipments for import and exporting. This proved to be a success and this year four new vessels carrying the national flag will take to the sea.

The present two vessels are owned by Karnaphuli Limited and operated by its subsidiary company HR Lines.

Since inception, these two ships have carried 660, 396 units of containers at the first eight months of the 2020-21 fiscal. This brought in revenue of USD12 million, equivalent to around Tk 1 billion in local currency, for Karnaphuli Ltd. This is adding to the export income of the sea cargo transport service sector.

Managing director (MD) of HR Lines and the director of Karnaphuli Limited Raimah Chowdhury said transporting huge numbers of containers on local vessels after a decade, is a great achievement for the country. This also means employment for local sailors.

As these are domestic vessels, these can arrive and leave the port on schedule. This means garment exporters will be able to ship their products on on schedule, ensuring buyers are receive their consignment on time.