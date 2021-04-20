Covid-19 turns 24.5m people new poor: Survey

As many as 24.5 million (2 crore 45 lakh) people has newly become poor due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a latest survey has revealed.
According to a survey, the number of poor people stands at 14.75 per cent out of total population up to March this year.
Those who are now above the poverty line can go below the poverty line any time, the report said.
The number of poor people is higher in the city than the rural areas. Till March this year, some 59 per cent of new poor people live in the city while 44 per cent of new poor people live in the villages.
Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) revealed this findings of the survey titled ‘Poverty Dynamics and Household Reality' at a press conference on Tuesday.
Chairman of PPRC Hossain Zillur Rahman and the executive director of BIGD Imran Motin were present at the event.
Hossain Zillur said the impact of Covid-19 fallout on the lives of daily labourers in rural area is less than that of the slum dwellers in city.
He said quoting from the survey, that 27.3 per cent of slum dwellers left the city last year for hometown, but 9.8 per cent of of them is yet to return to the city.
He added that although the income of the slum dwellers of the city has decreased as compared to the pre-pandemic period, the non-food expenditure has doubled in March this year as compared to June last year.
However, Zillur claimed that except farmers, income of people from all professions has decreased as compared to February last year.