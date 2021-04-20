Covid-19 turns 24.5m people new poor: Survey

As many as 24.5 million (2 crore 45 lakh) people has newly become poor due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a latest survey has revealed.

According to a survey, the number of poor people stands at 14.75 per cent out of total population up to March this year.

Those who are now above the poverty line can go below the poverty line any time, the report said.

The number of poor people is higher in the city than the rural areas. Till March this year, some 59 per cent of new poor people live in the city while 44 per cent of new poor people live in the villages.

Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) revealed this findings of the survey titled ‘Poverty Dynamics and Household Reality' at a press conference on Tuesday.