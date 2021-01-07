Current downtrend in export likely to continue till April: BGMEA president

Given the effect of lockdowns in Europe and USA and their impact on retail and demand, the worst-ever Christmas sales the world has seen, and most of all the effect of price decline (which is around 5 per cent since September 2020), it was a dark year for the Industry that they have seen, said the BGMEA chief.

"This is one of the most tragic turns in our industry. In the absence of proper restructuring or even an exit policy, shrouded by western bankruptcies, hounded by buyers’ unforgiving contracts and force majeure clauses, factories are facing turbulent times," Rubana said.

The BGMEA chief said the perception of the industry doing well and getting all the favours from the government must kindly be reassessed today. "Otherwise, jobs of 4.1 million workers will be at stake."

The commercial banks have been instructed by Bangladesh Bank to arrange repayment of the stimulus package by the third week of January, 2021.

"The letters were issued day before yesterday. And the industry, amidst the second wave of Covid is taking a deep plunge into uncertainty," Rubana said.

Without the moratorium of the salary stimulus package being extended by six more months or the tenure of the loan being extended by at least one more year (currently 24 months) the industry will collapse, she said.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh has just published the export performance data for the month of December 2020 which continues to portray the worrisome scenario of exports.

"RMG has had consecutive downturn in export in December by 9.64 per cent, which wrapped up the annual export performance for 2020 with an unprecedented fall of 16.94 percent," she said.