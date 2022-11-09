IMF agrees $4.5 billion loan for Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of foreign exchange, making it the third South Asian nation to secure a bailout.

The $416-billion economy has been one of the world's fastest growing for years but rising energy and food prices, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with the shrinking reserves, have swelled its import bill and current account deficit.