IMF agrees $4.5 billion loan for Bangladesh

The IMF said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached for a 42-month arrangement, including about $3.2 billion from its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus about $1.3 billion from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
"The objectives of Bangladesh's new Fund-supported program are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable," the lender said in a statement.
A staff-level agreement is typically subject to approval by IMF management and consideration by its Executive Board, which is expected in the coming weeks.
The IMF said Bangladesh has put together a programme to foster growth that includes measures to contain inflation and strengthen the financial sector.
Bangladesh becomes the third South Asian nation, after Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to reach a staff-level agreement for loans with the IMF this year.
Its economic mainstay is the export-oriented garment industry, which is bracing for a slowdown as big customers like Walmart are saddled with excess stocks as inflation forces people to prioritise their spending.
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to $35.74 billion by 2 November from $46.49 billion a year ago, central bank data showed.
"Even as Bangladesh tackles these immediate challenges, addressing long-standing structural issues remains critical, including threats to macroeconomic stability from climate change," the IMF added.