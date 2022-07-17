Soybean oil price to be slashed by Tk 13 to 17

It is learnt that other companies will follow the Meghna Group.
Earlier, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission sent a letter to the commerce ministry where they recommended reducing the price of edible oil by 10 per cent in an effort to adjust the price with the global market.
TK group director Shafiul Ather Taslim told Prothom Alo that "All [companies] will bring the price down. An announcement over the issue will come on Monday."
As per the fresh price list of Meghna group, Super Fresh, No.1 and Actifit soybean oil will be sold at Tk 185 in lieu of the current market price of Tk 199 per litre whilst the price of a two-litre bottle will be slashed to Tk 370, a decrease of Tk 28 and a five-litre bottle to Tk 910, a Tk 70-decrease.