Soybean oil price to be slashed by Tk 13 to 17

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection imposed a Tk 40,000 fine on Abdul Halim, the owner of Khwaja Store in Karnaphuli Complex of Chattogram city, for hoarding soybean oil
The price of soybean oil has started decreasing in the country’s market in line with the global ones.

Meghna Group, one of the leading edible oil marketing companies of the country, is reducing the price of soybean oil by Tk 13 to Tk 17 per litre.

According to that, the price of per litre soybean oil at retail level will be dropped by Tk 14.

It is learnt that other companies will follow the Meghna Group.

Earlier, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission sent a letter to the commerce ministry where they recommended reducing the price of edible oil by 10 per cent in an effort to adjust the price with the global market.

TK group director Shafiul Ather Taslim told Prothom Alo that "All [companies] will bring the price down. An announcement over the issue will come on Monday."

As per the fresh price list of Meghna group, Super Fresh, No.1 and Actifit soybean oil will be sold at Tk 185 in lieu of the current market price of Tk 199 per litre whilst the price of a two-litre bottle will be slashed to Tk 370, a decrease of Tk 28 and a five-litre bottle to Tk 910, a Tk 70-decrease.

