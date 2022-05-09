Dealers, retailers betrayed me on edible oil price: Commerce minister

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said the dealers and retail businesses betrayed him by increasing the price of edible oil during the month of Ramadan, reports UNB.

"I had made a mistake by urging them to keep the prices of edible oil at a tolerant level during the Ramadan. They (dealers and retailers) did not keep my words. I was wrong," he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the market management of the edible oil at his office on Monday.

Admitting his ministry's failure to control the price hike of this daily cooking ingredient, Tipu said, "It's our failure. We had asked them not to increase the prices of edible oil. But they did not follow our instructions during the seven days of the Eid celebration. We have directed all organisations concerned to keep the oil prices at a level fixed by the government."

About the syndicate over edible oil, the minister said he didn't find its existence.