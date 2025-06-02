Chinese investment can be game changer for Bangladesh economy: CA

Calling upon Chinese companies to invest in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said Chinese robust investment can be a game changer for Bangladesh economy.

“I urge Chinese investors to make Bangladesh their home and their production hub...the young people are ready to accept that challenge,” he said.

The chief adviser made the call while addressing the China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade in the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office, Agargaon, here.

The Bangladesh and Chinese governments jointly organised the conference.