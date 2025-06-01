Professor Yunus for China-backed boost for jute in economy
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad on Sunday laid emphasis on working together with China to give jute a right place in Bangladesh’s economic programmes paying due respect and reviving the lost glory.
"This country is a unique country that produces enormous quantities of natural fibre. Together, we can make a wonderful start of jute to give it a right place in our economic programme," he said, thanking Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao who mentioned the potential of jute and jute products.
"When you mention that you are excited about jute and see jute products, this means a lot for the nation," Prof Yunus said, adding that jute is the natural fibre in the world that they have failed to respect.
Speaking at the ‘China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade’, the Chief Adviser said this is a historic moment for the Bangladesh-China enduring friendship.
"When you talk about jute, it is an emotional issue for Bangladesh," Prof Yunus said, noting that jute remains a fiber just for making sacks.
Calling Bangladesh a home to ‘Jamdani’ and many other fabrics, he said jute can be used in multiple ways.
Prof Yunus also recalled the lost glory of Muslin as Dhaka muslin was the most valuable fabric on the planet.
The Chinese Commerce Minister arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to discuss trade and investment opportunities with Bangladesh and elevate the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between the two countries to a new height.
Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese Commerce Minister on Saturday in addition to holding their bilateral meeting.
Chinese Minister Wang joined the conference as a special guest.
“It will serve as a platform for business communities of both countries to explore more cooperation opportunities, foster more fruitful outcomes in China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation,” said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.
Wang is leading a delegation consisting of over 100 Chinese companies to visit Bangladesh.
Around 250 investors and businesspeople representing 100 Chinese companies will attend the conference, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organised the event.
Ambassador Yao said the visit of the largest-ever business delegation in Bangladesh from China, led by the Chinese minister of commerce, sends a ‘strong signal’ of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit.