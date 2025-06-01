Professor Yunus for China-backed boost for jute in economy

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad on Sunday laid emphasis on working together with China to give jute a right place in Bangladesh’s economic programmes paying due respect and reviving the lost glory.

"This country is a unique country that produces enormous quantities of natural fibre. Together, we can make a wonderful start of jute to give it a right place in our economic programme," he said, thanking Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao who mentioned the potential of jute and jute products.

"When you mention that you are excited about jute and see jute products, this means a lot for the nation," Prof Yunus said, adding that jute is the natural fibre in the world that they have failed to respect.

Speaking at the ‘China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade’, the Chief Adviser said this is a historic moment for the Bangladesh-China enduring friendship.