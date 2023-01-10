Bringing back laundered money a complex process: Finance minister

AHM Mustafa Kamal came up with this remark answering a query of Jatiya Party lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga in the parliament with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
AHM Mustafa Kamal said different development and research organisations estimated the amount of money laundered from the country. But they themselves haven’t claimed the accuracy of their estimations. The contradictory information as to how much money was siphoned off was found among their statistics.
That is to say it is difficult to determine the exact figure. However, the government is determined to bring back the laundered money to the country with preventing the potential sources of money laundering. All government agencies are working on it, the minister added.
He said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank collected information over the laundered money from the foreign financial intelligences and provided those to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), police CID and National Board of Revenue (NBR). Many cases over purchasing flats abroad with laundered money are under investigation in the ACC.