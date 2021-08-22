DSEX crosses 6,800-mark

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today crossed the 6,800-mark for the first time after the index was introduced more than eight years back in 2013, reports BSS.

DSEX, the core index of the DSE went up by 81.61 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 6,842–the highest since its inception on 27 January, 2013. Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) -- followed the same trend to close at 2,451 and 1,479, after rising 28.34 points and 18.38 points respectively.