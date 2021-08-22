DSEX crosses 6,800-mark

The DSE launched the DS30 Index on 27 January, 2013 with a base point of 1,460.30 while DSES was introduced on 20 January, 2014 with a base point of 941.27.
The gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 376 issues traded, 247 advanced, 96 declined and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.54 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 902 million), First Security Islami Bank (Tk 672 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 622 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 538 million).
Low-cap companies continued to dominate the gainers’ list with Aziz Pipes was the day’s top gainer, posting a 10 per cent rise while Malek Spinning Mills was the worst loser, losing 4.33 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI –soaring 208 points to settle at 19,921 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX rising 121 points to close at 11,942.
Of the issues traded, 171 advanced, 37 declined and 17 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city’s bourse traded 14.89 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 297 million.