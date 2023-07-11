Asian markets rise as China pledges fresh property support

Asian markets rose Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai lifted by China moves to support its struggling property sector and authorities' pledged further help for the economy.

The gains extended gains in New York and Europe as traders look ahead to the release of key US inflation data this week, which could provide a fresh indication of the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

However, concerns remain about the upcoming earnings season owing to the high valuations, ever-tightening monetary policies and signs of a slowdown in the economy.