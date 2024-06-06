We should get a separate card for TCB goods, demands day labourer Siddiq

I have been a day labourer in Dhaka for around 40 years now. Even a few years ago I could more or less manage my family expenses with my earnings. I could even save a bit occasionally. But things have turned really bad over the past two or three years. The price of commodities has shot up and work opportunities have decreased. Now expenditure outweighs income.

My wife and I are both day labourers. Together we earn around 26,000 to 28,000 a month. We live in slum on Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. We spend around 23,000 taka on house rent, firewood for cooking, medicines and food. Then there is the 5,500 taka monthly installment we have to pay on a loan we had taken. So we are completely empty handed by the end of the month.