Inflation forces garment workers, farmers, freedom fighters to dip into savings

Rise in cost of living due to high inflation forces many people with limited incomes to spend bank savings, finds a recent report of Bangladesh Bank.

According to the report, garment workers withdrew Tk 180 million from their deposits in the bank in the last quarter in 2023 (October-December). During this time, the farmers withdrew Tk 910 from their savings and freedom fighters withdrew Tk 1.46 billion from their bank accounts. On the contrary, students' bank savings have increased as bank deposits of students increased by Tk 2.05 billion in this period.

According to the BB, a total of Tk 3 billion was deposited in 903,000 bank accounts of the garment workers in the third quarter (July-September) of last year, which dropped to Tk 2.82 billion in the last. The number of bank accounts increased to 939,000 in the last quarter. Although the number of bank accounts increased, the savings dropped by 6 per cent.

