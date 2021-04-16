Editors meet finance minister, call to withdraw import duty on newsprint

The editors of print and electronic media have demanded the withdrawal of existing import duty and reduction of corporate tax on newsprint in the budget for next 2021-22 fiscal year as the Covid-19 pandemic-hit newspaper industry. They also advised for taking necessary measures to prevent the waste of public funds.

The editors made the call at a virtual pre-budget discussion with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday. The minister briefed the media after the meeting.

Editor and publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, Channel i's head of news Shykh Seraj, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, Naem Nizam, and editor of daily Amader Notun Somoy Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, joined the meeting.