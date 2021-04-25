Expect more FDI from Japan, says envoy as hosts flaunt 'win-win economy'

The ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh Naoki Ito on 24 April said the Japanese big companies are very keen to invest more in the country's special economic zones, UNB reports.

"The location of Bangladesh is very important strategically and economically. Around 300 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh. Many Japanese big companies including Mitsubishi will invest more in Bangladesh's economic zones including Araihazar, Mirsarai and Matarbari," ambassador Ito said while addressing a webinar.

The virtual discussion was jointly organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF) while BBF chairman professor Masud A Khan moderated the webinar.