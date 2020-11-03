Export growth sees slight decline

In the first four months (July to October) of the current 2020-21 fiscal, exports totalled USD 12.84 million (USD1.284 crore), which was only .97 per cent higher than that of the corresponding period of the last fiscal, EPB statistics revealed in an update on Monday.

Export volume of leather and leather goods alongside readymade garments declined, causing the fall in export growth. However, there was a 2.58 per cent export growth in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Exports were hit hard in April with the outbreak of the coronavirus leading to the cancelation of purchase and closure of factories.