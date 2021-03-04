Exports looking up

The coronavirus pandemic is coming under control in many countries, but overalls export from Bangladesh still indicate a negative trend. However, official statistics show some signs of improvement.

Bangladeshi businesses exported products worth $3.19 billion in February, $3.44 billion in January and $3.30 in December. The export earnings were 3.92 per cent, 4.99 per cent and 6.11 per cent less than the corresponding months of the previous years.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh exported products worth $25.86 billion during July-February of the 2020-2021 fiscal. The export earning was 1.45 per cent less than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The amount was 3.61 per cent less than the estimated export income.

However, exports of knitwear, jute and jute products, leather footwear, home textiles, chemical and engineering goods, medicines, handicrafts, bicycles and some other products saw a positive trend amid the pandemic. On the other hand, exports of woven garments, processed agro products, leather and leather goods, frozen fish, non-leather footwear, ceramics, furniture and some other have decreased, EPB sources said.