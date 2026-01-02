Exports fall, concerns rise

Foreign exchange reserves began to recover again toward the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year due to growth in remittances and in exports, One of the two main sources of foreign exchange earnings, remittances, has maintained growth in the current 2025-26 fiscal year. However, the other source, exports, has entered a negative trend, declining for five consecutive months.

In December, exports fell by 14 per cent, the largest drop in the past one and a half years. Commodities worth USD 397 million was exported during the month, compared with USD 462 million in the same month of the previous fiscal.

While this data is from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) did not release export data on Thursday. Typically, the EPB collects preliminary export figures from the NBR.