Graft-irregularities of 15 yrs can’t be eradicated in 3-4 months: Salehuddin

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told the businessmen of the country that the country cannot be brought out of the corruption and irregularities of 15 years within just three to four months.

However, the economy is recuperating gradually and stability is being brought back.

The finance adviser said this while addressing a conference titled ‘Forecast of private sector: expectation and priorities’ organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) today, Saturday.

Commerce adviser Sk Bashiruddin was a special guest at the conference.

“Foreign reserves are increasing gradually. Development partners are responding positively. We got a good response from everyone during the IMF-World Bank meeting last month. Private sector alone will get USD 1 billion, not as government’s budget assistance,” Salehuddin Ahmed said.