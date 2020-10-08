Forex reserves hit $40b for first time

Prothom Alo English Desk

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed US$40 billion for the first time, thanks to a steady flow of inward remittances despite the coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS.

The inflow of remittance and aid of the development partners added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to over $40 billion, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said.

Advertisement

The official said remittance is the key driver to raise the reserve to the highest point.

The foreign exchange reserves crossed US$20 billion in April 2014 and US$30 billion in June 2016.

More News

WB projects 1.6pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2020-21

WB

StanChart Bangladesh becomes first foreign bank to issue zero coupon bond

StanChart Bangladesh becomes first foreign bank to issue zero coupon bond

BB further relaxes loan repayments until 31 Dec

Bangladesh Bank logo. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh-US economic dialogue on Wednesday

Bangladesh-US economic dialogue on Wednesday