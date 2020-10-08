Forex reserves hit $40b for first time

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed US$40 billion for the first time, thanks to a steady flow of inward remittances despite the coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS.
The inflow of remittance and aid of the development partners added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to over $40 billion, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said.
The official said remittance is the key driver to raise the reserve to the highest point.
The foreign exchange reserves crossed US$20 billion in April 2014 and US$30 billion in June 2016.