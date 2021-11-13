Fraud in central bank recruitment test

A job applicant adopted illegal means in the recruitment test of Bangladesh Bank (BB) last year with the help of the bank's officials.

The central bank has already suspended two of its joint directors temporarily on charges of alleged involvement in this fraud. Besides, an investigation is underway to take a final decision over the matter, said several BB sources.

The suspended persons are joint directors Md Almas Ali and Abdullah Al Mabud who have been accused of planning and assisting in the fraud regarding the recruitment test for CCTV operators.