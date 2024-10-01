Foreign loans: Less received, more repaid

After the fall of the Awami League government, several development partners, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and International Monetary Fund (IMF), pledged billions of dollars in loans to Bangladesh. These additional loans were primarily proposed to support the implementation of reform programs undertaken by the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. However, the disbursement of these loans during July-August was lower than expected. In contrast, the country had to continue repaying its foreign debt during this period.

The decline in foreign loan disbursements began in July. According to ERD data, foreign loans amounted to $358.3 million in July, while USD 385 million was repaid in the same month. Foreign debt repayments have been increasing in recent years, and the July-August data for this year reflects that trend.

ERD sources indicate that in the first two months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, $415.6 million was paid as principal and USD 17.36 million as interest. This is $190 million more than the same period in the previous year. During this time, the total debt repayment amounted to approximately Tk 69.64 billion. Over the course of one year, the loan repayment amount has increased by around 20 billion taka. A separate allocation is set aside in the national budget for the repayment of foreign debt by the government.