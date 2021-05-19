Gaps among stakeholders must be narrowed for sustainable agriculture

Farmers in Bangladesh often fail to gain profit from selling the produces while the consumers have to purchase agro products at high prices.

Due to outdated agricultural practices to some extents, productivity in the sector is still unsatisfactory.

An uneven competition in the seed market challenges the country’s food security. And most importantly, there are communication gaps that hinder reflection of the voices from the grassroots in the policy formulation.

Participants shared these views at a webinar hosted by Feed the Future Bangladesh Policy LINK Agricultural Policy Activity on 19 May.