European Union resigned to 15 per cent US tariff

The United States and European Union clinched a trade agreement on Sunday that will see EU exports taxed at 15 per cent, in a bid to resolve a transatlantic tariff stand-off that threatened to explode into a full-blown trade war.

US President Donald Trump emerged from a high-stakes meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf resort in Scotland, describing the deal as the "biggest-ever".

The deal, which the leaders struck in around an hour, came as the clock ticked down on an 1 August deadline to avoid an across-the-board US levy of 30 per cent on European goods.

"We've reached a deal. It's a good deal for everybody. This is probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity," said Trump.

Trump said a baseline tariff of 15 per cent would apply across the board, including for Europe's crucial automobile sector, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

As part of the deal, Trump said the 27-nation EU bloc had agreed to purchase "USD 750 billion worth of energy" from the United States, as well as make USD 600 billion in additional investments.