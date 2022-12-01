FX hits highest level since August on bets of Fed, China's Covid policy pivots

The dollar index slipped 0.1 per cent, adding to its previous session's losses and lifting the emerging markets currencies index. 0.7 per cent higher.

EM currencies recovered 3.6 per cent in November after five straight months of losses and posted their best monthly performance since March 2016.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose 0.8 per cent, extending its sharp rebound. The index had posted its best monthly performance in November since May 2009, recovering 14.6 per cent last month.

"Growing market conviction that the Fed is likely to slow down the pace of tightening resulted in a broadly weaker dollar, which in turned stimulated demand for risky assets as reflected in EM stocks posting the strongest gains throughout November so far this year," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital.