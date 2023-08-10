Argentina's Rosario exchange gives upbeat 2023/34 soy, corn forecasts

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday issued an upbeat forecast for the South American country's 2023/24 soybean and corn harvests.

The exchange predicted a 48 million metric ton harvest of soybeans, up from 20 million tons in the last season, while the corn harvest could stand at 56 million tons, up from 34 million tons expected for 2022/23.

The South American country is one of the world's largest exporters of processed soybeans as well as a major corn and wheat supplier.