India 'screwed up': How the US lobbied New Delhi to reverse laptop rules

In response to Reuters queries, Brendan Lynch, acting Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, said the USTR was satisfied that the current monitoring system so far had a minimal impact on trade but it was still closely tracking India's scrutiny of imported devices to make sure it was implemented in line with WTO obligations and was "not having a real negative impact on the trade relationship."

Goyal's commerce ministry said in a statement to Reuters that Tai "did raise some concerns" during their August meeting and New Delhi had "conveyed India's security concerns" at the time. It did not elaborate on why it reversed its decision or on the US emails.

Three Indian officials, including two from the commerce ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to comment, said New Delhi did not reverse its policy under any U.S. pressure and took the call as it realized local manufacturing of laptops and tablets wasn't significant at this stage.

While Tai was on her New Delhi visit, a US embassy press officer in New Delhi wrote an email to colleagues flagging caution when U.S officials speak to the press - another sign of how sensitive New Delhi can be.

If asked about the laptops move, the US government's line is: "The (Indian) government has the right, and the responsibility, to design a trade policy that is responsive to the needs of the people of India", the email said.