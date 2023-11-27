Asia stocks turn lower, gold jumps as oil slips

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS also dipped 0.3 per cent, giving it a monthly gain of 6.4 per cent.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 lost another 1.1 per cent, and have missed out on all the global cheer with the market down 2 per cent in November so far.

China's central banks announced it would encourage financial institutions to support private companies, but was short on detail.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 eased 0.2 per cent, while FTSE futures FFIc1 fell 0.1 per cent.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased 0.2 per cent, and Nasdaq futures NQc1 lost 0.4 per cent. The S&P 500 cash index has rallied for four weeks straight and up 8.7 per cent on the month so far, which would be its best performance since mid-2022.

The Federal Reserve's favoured measure of inflation is due on Thursday and is expected to slow to its lowest since mid-2021, reinforcing market wagers that the next move in rates will be down.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance to push back against the doves at a Fireside Chat on Friday, and there are at least seven other Fed speakers on the docket this week.