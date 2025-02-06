Trump’s China focus increases odds its special trading status could end

Over the weekend, Trump imposed a tariff of 10 per cent, calling it an “opening salvo” and sparking retaliation from Beijing. He has threatened to impose tariffs as high as 60 per cent.

Last month, Representatives John Moolenaar and Tom Suozzi introduced a bill to repeal PNTR with China. Called the “Restoring Trade Fairness Act,” the bipartisan bill proposes suspending normal trade relations with China and increasing tariffs on some of its exports to between 35 per cent and 100 per cent over five years.

Since Trump’s first term, as the rhetoric about fairness of trade with China has increased, multiple bills seeking repeal of the designation have been introduced in Congress but have failed to muster enough support to pass.

But in interviews, seven trade experts said there is growing support for such a bill among US Democratic and Republican lawmakers, increasing the probability that the latest efforts to repeal it might pass.

“Every year it gets closer to being repealed because it doesn’t make sense,” as China does not play by global trade rules, said Jim Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Trump will be looking to see what kind of deal he can get with the Chinese and everything will be on the table.”

Representative Jason Smith, who leads the Ways and Means Committee, the main tax-writing panel in the House, has also called for a re-examination of “bad” US trade policies that allowed nations such as China to “cheat” Americans.