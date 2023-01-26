Tipu urges global buyers to ensure fair price of RMG items

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday urged the global buyers including Primark to ensure just price for the Bangladeshi RMG items and also to motivate the concerned stakeholders to make the sector sustainable.

“Primark is one of the largest buyers of our RMG products while it is our belief that this globally acclaimed apparel brand would buy more RMG items from us. Besides, there is also a need to ensure just price of our RMG items to motivate the concerned working force and thus make this sector sustainable,” he said.

The commerce minister said this when a delegation of UK-based global apparel brand Primark, led by its CEO Paul Marchant, met him at the Ministry of Commerce at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.