Oil powers announce surprise cuts of more than 1 million bpd

Russia, a leading member of the OPEC+ cartel, said it was also extending an existing cut of 500,000 bpd to the end of this year, describing it as “a responsible and preventive action”.

Oil prices soared almost six per cent in Asian trade on Monday morning with West Texas Intermediate jumping by 5.74 per cent to $80.01 a barrel and Brent climbing 5.67 per cent to $84.42.

A Saudi energy ministry official “emphasised that this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market”, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The cuts follow a drop in oil prices triggered by jitters over the banking sector, following the collapse of US lender SVB and UBS’s hurried buy-out of troubled rival Credit Suisse, UAE-based oil expert Ibrahim al-Ghitani told AFP.

Brent crude oil prices, trading just below $80 a barrel late last week, should bounce to above $80 as a result of the reductions, he said, calling prices below $80 “unacceptable” for OPEC+.

“The producing countries adhere to a balancing level that supports their large financial budget this year, and their next economic plans,” al-Ghitani said.