Bernard Arnault: The new richest man in the world

The French billionaire Bernard Arnault has built a massive and profitable luxury retail empire. Where did he come from and how did he get richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos?

Elon Musk did not last long as the world’s richest person. A little more than a year after reaching the top, he has been eclipsed by 73-year-old French billionaire Bernard Arnault, according to analysts at Forbes. On 20 December, they estimated Arnault’s fortune to be $180.2 billion (€169.8 billion), which is nearly $17 billion more than Musk’s.