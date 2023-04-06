India pauses rate hikes in surprise decision, but door open for more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence on the economy.

The central bank said its policy stance remains focused on "withdrawal of accommodation", signalling it could consider further rate hikes if necessary, but a number of economists now expect the central bank to remain on hold.

"It is a pause, not a pivot," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at a media conference after the monetary policy announcement.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the central bank and three external members, retained the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) at 6.50 per cent.