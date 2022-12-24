Adani to control 65pc of NDTV as founders sell stake

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will control 64.71 per cent of New Delhi Television Ltd as the company's founders have decided to sell most of their shares, four months after he launched a takeover of the news network.

Adani already held 37 per cent of NDTV after an open offer and an acquisition of a company owned by founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, despite several unsuccessful attempts by NDTV to block the takeover citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

The husband-and-wife team will sell a 27.26 per cent stake in NDTV to Adani-owned entity AMG Media Network and retain a combined 5 per cent, regulatory filings by NDTV showed on Friday.