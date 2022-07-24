Why is the world worried about China's property crisis?

Colossal. Property and related industries are estimated to contribute as much as a quarter of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The sector took off after market reforms in 1998. There was a breathtaking construction boom on the back of demand from a growing middle class that saw property as a key family asset and status symbol.

The bonanza was fuelled by easy access to loans, with banks willing to lend as much as possible to both developers and buyers.

Mortgages make up almost 20 per cent of all outstanding loans in China's entire banking system, according to a report by ANZ Research this month.

Many developments rely on "pre-sales", with buyers paying mortgages on units in projects yet to be built.

Unfinished homes in China amount to 225 million square metres (2.4 billion square feet) of space, Bloomberg News reported.