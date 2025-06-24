Oil prices drop as Israel agrees to ceasefire proposal

Oil prices sank 3.5 per cent Tuesday after Israel said it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran.

Shares in Asia were buoyant, as fears of an energy market shock eased following 12 days of war between Israel and its arch-foe. In Europe, London, Paris and Frankfurt also rose at the open.

At around 0830 GMT on Tuesday, Brent was down 3.5 per cent at $69.00 per barrel, while the main US crude contract WTI was 3.5 per cent lower at $66.10 per barrel.