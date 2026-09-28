Bangladesh wants to join trade bloc RCEP, what could it gain

Bangladesh’s bid to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), one of the world’s largest free trade blocs, has moved a step forward. Trade ministers from the bloc’s member countries have approved a recommendation to form a special task force to advance formal discussions and technical procedure involving Bangladesh and three other applicant countries.

Alongside Bangladesh, Chile, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong have applied to join the 15-country trade bloc in the Asia-Pacific region. At a meeting of the RCEP Joint Committee in Manila on 21 September, a recommendation was made to form a special task force for the applicant countries. The recommendation was later approved at the fifth RCEP Ministerial Meeting, also held in the Philippine capital, Manila.

RCEP is a bloc comprising 15 countries, including China, Japan and South Korea. Trade among its member countries was worth around USD 2.1 trillion. Becoming an RCEP member could create opportunities for Bangladesh to receive preferential trade benefits in the markets of member countries.