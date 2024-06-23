Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June

The growth of business activity in the eurozone slowed down in June after the manufacturing sector posted its biggest decline in six months, a key survey said Friday.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global recorded a figure of 50.8, down from 52.2 in May and its lowest level in three months.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.