US working with India to make investment easier for energy transition: Yellen

“In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition,” she said in a statement while attending the G20 in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, one of India’s most industrialised states.

Yellen did not refer to this platform as a ‘Just Energy Transition Partnership’ (JET-P), though other countries including South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam have already agreed with public and private sector lenders to help accelerate their shift away from fossil fuels via JET-Ps established with wealthier nations.

Energy analysts say India - a major emitter in absolute terms but relatively lower on a per-capita basis - wants a JET-P on its own terms: no phase out of coal and funds for clean energy expansion in the form of grants, not loans.