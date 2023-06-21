Tesla’s Musk says eyeing significant India investments after meeting Modi

India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles, Musk said, adding that he hopes to bring SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service to India as well.

“He (Modi) really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do,” Musk told reporters after the meeting.

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.”

Later, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson tweeted saying Modi had invited Musk to “explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector.”

The South Asian country is now looking to allow some US companies to initially collaborate with Indian firms for investments in its space sector, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.