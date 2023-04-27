EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages

The EU on Wednesday unveiled a long-awaited proposed reform of legislation governing pharmaceutical drugs to make them cheaper, prevent shortages and boost new antibiotic production.

“Over the last decade, reports of medicines shortages, including of antibiotics, have skyrocketed to the tens of thousands,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference presenting the recommendations.

The biggest reform of its kind in two decades was in part informed by Brussels’ concerted action during the Covid pandemic that underscored the benefits of less-burdensome procedures, greater transparency and joint measures.

Kyriakides said that, under the proposal, “companies will have to notify potential shortages earlier and have shortage prevention plans for their medicines”.